Completed seven of 17 Medical Colleges: Ex CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday criticized the privatization of government medical colleges, terming it a setback to public healthcare and education for underprivileged students.
Jagan visited the under-construction government medical college at Makavarapalem in Anakapalle district.
He arrived in Visakhapatnam at 11 a.m. and reached the college around 5 p.m., despite a three-hour delay, during which hundreds of his supporters gathered to welcome him despite the rain.
Addressing a press conference, Jagan alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was attempting to privatize medical colleges established during the previous government’s tenure for the benefit of the poor.
“These colleges were set up to make quality healthcare accessible to all sections of society. When private hospitals charge high fees, the poor are left with no options. That is why we opened government medical colleges across the state,” he said, questioning the rationale behind privatizing such public institutions.
The former CM stated that during his tenure between 2019-2024, his government had initiated the construction of 17 new medical colleges and several multi-speciality hospitals, including in the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas, and completed 7 of these medical colleges.
Make one crore signature drive a success: Jagan
“In Narsipatnam alone, the government took up the construction of a medical college on 52 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once completed, the college will have a 600-bed hospital offering free treatment and 150 MBBS seats annually,” he stated.
“When Rs 2 lakh crore can be spent on developing Amaravati, there should be no objection to allocating Rs 5,000 crore over five years for strengthening medical colleges,” he opined.
Jagan claimed that after coming to power in June 2024, the present government halted construction at all 17 medical colleges. He also criticised Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, who represents Narsipatnam, for “making false statements” regarding GO No. 204 related to the establishment of these colleges.
“A person who misleads the public about official documents is unfit to hold the Speaker’s post,” he remarked.
Condemning the privatisation move under the PPP model, Jagan announced a statewide campaign titled ‘One Crore Signature Movement’ to oppose the decision. The campaign will involve signature drives from October 10 to November 22, He urged people to actively participate in the campaign.