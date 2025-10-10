I’ll quit politics if I fail: Deputy CM Pawan

KAKIANDA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Pithapuram MLA, Pawan Kalyan, asserted an unwavering commitment to environmental protection, declaring that he would quit politics if he failed to deliver justice to the fishermen of Uppada, who have steadfastly supported him.
Addressing a public meeting in Uppada after engaging with fishermen at the Kakinada Collectorate on Thursday, Kalyan emphasized that his role as Deputy Chief Minister is to resolve their issues amicably. “My position is not important; your support and affection are,” he affirmed.
The fishermen’s troubles arise from industrial waste, particularly from pharmaceutical companies in Pithapuram and nearby areas, which pollute the sea and harm marine life, making fishing difficult.
Following a two-day protest by fishermen from 16 villages around Uppada on September 23 and 24, Kalyan had assured action through a message to Pithapuram Jana Sena leaders and District Collector Shan Mohan, promising a swift visit despite official commitments.
Kalyan promised to form a special committee to audit pollution and create a 100-day plan to address the damage, with plans to replicate the Pithapuram model across the state for sustainable development.
He committed to personally inspecting polluted sea areas within three days, stating, “I’m here as one of you, to listen and act, not just talk.” He emphasized that reviewing reports from an office won’t suffice, but a ground-level inspection of polluted sites, as reported by fishermen, is essential.
“I’ve directed officials to audit industries, even if they are Divis, Aurobindo, and Deccan, for pollution. Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa also pointed out an industrial unit in Peddapuram contributing to seawater pollution and contaminating local food grains. We’ll address all these issues and find solutions soon,” Kalyan assured.
PK takes responsibility for building a Rs 323 crore coastal protection wall
He urged fishermen not to be swayed by politicians exploiting their issues to intimidate industrialists, emphasizing that industries are vital for jobs and economic growth, but pollution must be controlled.
Kalyan praised the fishermen for supporting industrial progress while opposing harm to their livelihood.
He took responsibility for building a Rs 323 crore coastal protection wall to combat Uppada’s annual shoreline erosion of 20-25 meters, with further discussions scheduled for October 14. He confirmed central government support and announced a Rs 5.65 crore road project connecting Uppada to Konapapapeta.
Highlighting the aquaculture sector’s Rs 1.3 lakh crore contribution and employment for 3.87 lakh people, he stressed addressing its pollution issues, citing unresolved cases like the Bhimavaram aqua park.
Kalyan also announced that the state government has sanctioned Rs 90 lakh as accidental insurance for each of the 18 fishermen who lost their lives in fishing accidents, with funds to be deposited into their families’ accounts.
At the Kakinada Collectorate, Kalyan met fishermen’s representatives from U. Kothapalli and Thondangi, alongside officials including District Collector Shan Mohan, District SP Bindu Madhav, Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas, government whips Thatla Subbaraju and Yanamala Divva, and MLCs Hari Prasad, Karri Padmasree, and Perabathula Rajasekharam.
The fishermen raised concerns about industrial wastewater reducing fish stocks and threatening their livelihoods. Kalyan assured them that a committee, guided by their inputs, would work on a permanent solution to seawater pollution to protect fishing communities and the coastal environment.
Among those present were Kakinada MLAs Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Pantham Nanaji, and Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao; DCCB Chairman Tummala Ramaswamy; and Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer.