I’ll quit politics if I fail: Deputy CM Pawan

KAKIANDA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Pithapuram MLA, Pawan Kalyan, asserted an unwavering commitment to environmental protection, declaring that he would quit politics if he failed to deliver justice to the fishermen of Uppada, who have steadfastly supported him.

Addressing a public meeting in Uppada after engaging with fishermen at the Kakinada Collectorate on Thursday, Kalyan emphasized that his role as Deputy Chief Minister is to resolve their issues amicably. “My position is not important; your support and affection are,” he affirmed.

The fishermen’s troubles arise from industrial waste, particularly from pharmaceutical companies in Pithapuram and nearby areas, which pollute the sea and harm marine life, making fishing difficult.

Following a two-day protest by fishermen from 16 villages around Uppada on September 23 and 24, Kalyan had assured action through a message to Pithapuram Jana Sena leaders and District Collector Shan Mohan, promising a swift visit despite official commitments.

Kalyan promised to form a special committee to audit pollution and create a 100-day plan to address the damage, with plans to replicate the Pithapuram model across the state for sustainable development.

He committed to personally inspecting polluted sea areas within three days, stating, “I’m here as one of you, to listen and act, not just talk.” He emphasized that reviewing reports from an office won’t suffice, but a ground-level inspection of polluted sites, as reported by fishermen, is essential.

“I’ve directed officials to audit industries, even if they are Divis, Aurobindo, and Deccan, for pollution. Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa also pointed out an industrial unit in Peddapuram contributing to seawater pollution and contaminating local food grains. We’ll address all these issues and find solutions soon,” Kalyan assured.