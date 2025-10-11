Faulty probe of missing woman case: Andhra HC summons West Godavari SP, Kovvur DSP

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed dismay over the police’s failure to interrogate key suspects in a 13-year-old missing woman case from West Godavari district, questioning why the son-in-law—under suspicion—has evaded questioning for over a decade.

Justice Battu Devanand criticised the authorities for their “callous indifference”. He summoned West Godavari SP, Kovvur DSP, and Tadepalligudem SHO for personal appearance to furnish explanations. The next hearing is scheduled for October 17.

The case dates back to October 18, 2012, when Bandaru Mangadevi, a resident of Kamayyapalem village in Jeelugumilli mandal, vanished mysteriously.

Her father, Bandaru Prakash Rao, received a call from her husband, Mohan Brahmaji from Dandagarru village, informing him of her disappearance. Prakash Rao immediately complained in the Tadepalligudem police station, which registered a missing case. However, the investigation stalled, with no meaningful progress despite repeated pleas.

In recent hearings, the judge noted that beyond filing the FIR, ‘absolutely nothing’ had been done since 2012.

During Friday’s hearing on Prakash Rao’s petition, the court reviewed the district SP’s progress report as previously directed. Highlighting the father’s explicit suspicion against Brahmaji, Justice Devanand grilled the government pleader who claimed questioning had occurred, but failed to provide evidence.