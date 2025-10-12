Dy CM Pawan directs officials to submit report on pollution in Uppada

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed the officials to take effective steps to control industrial pollution in the coastal area of Kakinada district.

As the fishermen in Uppada area are worrying a lot about the industrial pollution, Pawan Kalyan instructed the officials to take up an immediate study in that area and to submit a comprehensive report.

Chairing a meeting with the officials of the AP Pollution Control Board (PCB) at his Camp Office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister wanted them to conduct pollution audit in the industries located near by Uppada coast and to prepare a road map to resolve the issues raised by the fishermen of Uppada within 100 days.

He said that the steps to be taken to control pollution in the coastal area of Kakinada district should be a model that would be adopted by the entire country.

During the review, the issues related to maintenance of industrial waste, shortage of staff in PCB, the issues raised by the fishermen during the ‘Mata - Manthi’ programme attended by Pawan Kalyan in Kakinada recently were discussed at length. Officials of Kakinada district participated in the meeting through a video conference.