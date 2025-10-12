Minister Dola inspects tobacco firm to assess damage

ONGOLE: State Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Saturday inspected the site of a major fire that broke out in the early hours of Friday at a private tobacco trading company (BKT) in Kalikivayi village under Singarayakonda mandal.

The Minister examined the gutted tobacco stocks and damaged goods, and interacted with company representatives to assess the extent and impact of the incident.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Dola described the accident as “very unfortunate,” noting that about 11 million kg of tobacco, valued at around Rs 600 crore, was destroyed.

He said the State government would extend all possible support to the company, which suffered heavy losses, and also expressed relief that there were no casualties in the fire mishap.

Dola said, “the government will always support industrialists facing such unexpected incidents.”