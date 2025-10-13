Safety norms for firework units in Andhra issued

VIJAYAWADA: Following a major fire at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Konaseema district that killed several workers, Director General of Fire Services P Venkataramana has issued guidelines to educate factory management and workers on fire safety measures.

In an official release on Sunday, the Fire DG said firecracker manufacturing units must follow strict precautions to prevent explosions and fires while handling highly flammable materials. The rules cover all operations, including manufacture, drying, mixing, filling, pressing, packing, and storage of fireworks and raw materials within licensed premises.

They include secure facility design, safe material handling practices, comprehensive fire protection systems, and thorough employee training.

“Facilities must be single-story structures without basements. Buildings should have weak, breakaway walls directed away from other structures to vent explosions safely. Manufacturing must occur only in licensed factories, with production sheds spaced safely from one another and from inhabited areas. Manufacturing and storage structures must be at least 45 metres from dwelling houses, highways, streets, public thoroughfares, or other public places,” he said.

He advised factories to adopt automation in dangerous processes such as chemical mixing to reduce human error and imposed a strict ban on night-time production. “Manufacturing activity is permitted only between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm. No additional lighting is allowed in the premises,” the DG said.