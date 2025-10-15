CM Chandrababu Naidu lauds Google’s AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, credits Nara Lokesh’s efforts

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his delight over the establishment of Google’s AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, stating that it would drive rapid growth in education, health, agriculture, and other sectors. This development is a breakthrough in promoting Visakhapatnam as a major IT hub.
Upon his return to Andhra Pradesh after attending the Bharat AI Sakthi programme in New Delhi, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome from Ministers, MLAs, and party leaders. They congratulated him on bringing Google to Visakhapatnam, carrying placards that read “Thank You CM Sir - Google comes to AP.”
The Chief Minister credited Minister Nara Lokesh for playing a key role in getting Google to Visakhapatnam. He urged party leaders to raise awareness among the public about the benefits of the Google AI data centre, which would bring about an AI revolution in the city.
Naidu attributed this achievement to the restoration of Andhra Pradesh’s brand image over the past 16 months.
“The entry of Microsoft to Hyderabad changed the IT scenario of the city in the past, and now the Google AI data centre will bring an AI revolution to Visakhapatnam,” he said.
Google AI data centre to invest Rs 1.33 lakh crore in Vizag, creating jobs for 2 lakh youth
The Google AI data centre would invest Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the port city, creating employment opportunities for 2 lakh youth. This investment is not just a financial boost but a strong foundation for the future of Andhra Pradesh.
The project, with an investment of approximately $15 billion over five years, is among Google’s largest initiatives in Asia.
It will deploy its full AI stack to accelerate AI-driven transformation across India and integrate hyperscale data centre capacity, high-performance AI infrastructure, and an expanded fibre-optic backbone to deliver low-latency services nationwide.
Chief Minister Naidu described the development as an auspicious day for all, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proactive approach and support.
He emphasized that the project would bring breakthrough changes in all walks of life and that the state government would extend full support to make it successful.
Minister for IT Nara Lokesh said the Google data centre for Visakhapatnam was made possible with the Prime Minister’s support.
“The AP state government has been rendering services through real-time governance, and Google will further help enhance the services,” he added. He predicted transformative changes in Andhra Pradesh and urged youngsters to be ready for the next-level revolution. “This is a historical event for both Andhra Pradesh and India,” he said.
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian stated that the establishment of the Google data centre in Visakhapatnam, with an investment of $15 billion, would be the largest investment in India to date.
It aligns with the Indian government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to accelerate the expansion of AI-driven services.
“Visakhapatnam will emerge as a global connectivity hub with the laying of undersea cables,” he added.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu posted on X, “A truly historic and auspicious day, marking one of the biggest technology milestones for Andhra Pradesh and India! Today, Andhra Pradesh signed a landmark agreement with Google to set up a USD 15 billion, gigawatt-scale AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam. This centre will be the foundation for India’s first AI City and the largest AI and data hub outside the US.”
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also hailed the development, saying, “Visakhapatnam securing the $15 billion Google AI Data Centre and India’s first AI City is a monumental leap. This initiative guarantees that the power of AI for All is truly democratized, impacting the lives of our youth, farmers, doctors, fishermen, entrepreneurs, women, and students.”
He credited the Prime Minister’s vision and the Chief Minister’s leadership for this achievement.