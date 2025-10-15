CM Chandrababu Naidu lauds Google’s AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, credits Nara Lokesh’s efforts

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his delight over the establishment of Google’s AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, stating that it would drive rapid growth in education, health, agriculture, and other sectors. This development is a breakthrough in promoting Visakhapatnam as a major IT hub.

Upon his return to Andhra Pradesh after attending the Bharat AI Sakthi programme in New Delhi, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome from Ministers, MLAs, and party leaders. They congratulated him on bringing Google to Visakhapatnam, carrying placards that read “Thank You CM Sir - Google comes to AP.”

The Chief Minister credited Minister Nara Lokesh for playing a key role in getting Google to Visakhapatnam. He urged party leaders to raise awareness among the public about the benefits of the Google AI data centre, which would bring about an AI revolution in the city.

Naidu attributed this achievement to the restoration of Andhra Pradesh’s brand image over the past 16 months.

“The entry of Microsoft to Hyderabad changed the IT scenario of the city in the past, and now the Google AI data centre will bring an AI revolution to Visakhapatnam,” he said.