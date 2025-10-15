Four including three youth died in separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Four persons, including three youths, died in separate incidents in Prakasam on Tuesday. In Konakanamitta mandal’s Yeduru Raallapadu village, two youths were killed on the spot when their motorcycle rammed into a tractor from behind.

Police identified the deceased as Ganesh and Abhilash, both from Chintakuntla village in Markapur mandal. The bodies were shifted to Podili Government Hospital, for postmortem. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In Giddalur mandal, Sayyad Asif of Ramalayam Street, Giddalur town, drowned while swimming in the Sagileru rivulet. Locals and police retrieved the body and took him to Giddalur Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In another incident, Mogali Prasad of Katurivari Palem village in Podili mandal drowned after slipping into Sagar Canal in Tallur mandal. Prasad and his wife Kondamma went for fishing when he was swept away. Locals tried to rescue him, but were unsuccessful.