Healthcare services hit across Andhra Pradesh as specialty hospitals’ strike enters fifth day

VIJAYAWADA: Healthcare services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme have been severely affected across the State following the ongoing strike by the Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA), which entered its fifth day on Tuesday.

Speaking to the TNIE, general secretary of ASHA, Dr C Avinash said that around 10,000 elective and emergency medical procedures have been postponed statewide, causing immense distress to patients dependent on the State’s flagship health insurance scheme. The association stated that hospitals are struggling with mounting dues of Rs 2,700 crore.

The strike has led to a drastic fall in pre-authorisation approvals for medical procedures. Data released by ASHA shows that between October 6 and 9, there were 34,676 pre-authorisations, while during October 10 - 13, after the strike began, the number dropped to 18,040, a sharp 48% decline.

State president of ASHA Dr K Vijay Kumar told the TNIE, that hospitals are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain services without the clearance of pending dues. He pointed out that despite repeated appeals, the issue remains unresolved, leaving hospitals unable to purchase medicines or maintain essential infrastructure.