Google investment will generate 1.88 lakh jobs in Andhra: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced that global tech giant Google will invest $15 billion (Rs 1.25 lakh crore) in setting up India’s largest data center in Visakhapatnam, calling it the single biggest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country’s history.

He said the project represents not just a victory for the state, but a proud moment for the entire country.

Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli residence on Wednesday, Lokesh said the milestone was possible only because of the “visionary leadership” of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “Whether it’s creating history or rewriting it, it’s possible only because of Chandrababu Naidu. Between 2014 and 2019, he brought India’s largest automotive FDI with Kia Motors. Now, Google’s investment will change the face of Visakhapatnam just as Microsoft changed Hyderabad,” Lokesh said.

Lokesh revealed that Google had evaluated multiple countries and states before finalizing Andhra Pradesh, attracted by its ease of doing business, transparent policies, and proactive governance. “This investment will generate 1.88 lakh direct and indirect jobs and have an economic impact of Rs 48,000 crore on the state within five years,” he said.

He explained that several central laws were amended after discussions between Chief Minister Naidu, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Nirmala Sitharaman, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making it possible for the investment to take shape. Senior officials like IT Secretary Bhaskar and Karthikeya Mishra were instrumental in the groundwork, he added.