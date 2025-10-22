Native storks flock to Ravulapalle lake, creating scenic habitat

KADAPA: Ravulapalle lake, located along the Khajipet–Pattur National Highway in Mydukur segment, has turned into a scenic bird habitat with the arrival of native white and black storks, according to writer and historian Bommishetty Ramesh.

Speaking to the mediapersons on Tuesday, Ramesh said recent rains have replenished the lake, attracting indigenous storks for nesting, feeding, and breeding. “The storks feed mainly on fish found in the lake,” he said, adding that they also help local farmers by consuming harmful insects and pests from nearby fields, acting as “friends of the farmers.”

He described the area as resonating with the cheerful calls of birds flying between the lake’s vegetation and surrounding farmlands. Forest Officer of Proddutur division Himanjali said the black storks are scientifically known as cormorants, while the thorny black acacia trees (Nalla Thumma) found around the lake are classified as Acacia nilotica.

Ramesh said, unlike migratory birds usually seen between Porumamilla and Badvel near Pedullapalle, only native bird species frequent Ravulapalle lake. He urged officials and the state government to develop the site into an eco-tourism and bird-watching destination.