Andhra CM Naidu holds roadshow in Dubai to woo investors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday invited global investors to explore AP’s vast business potential, stating that the state has introduced 24 industry-friendly policies and offers all necessary permissions within 15 days for new industrial projects.

Speaking at a roadshow in Dubai ahead of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15, Naidu said AP holds immense scope for developing logistics hubs and inland waterways. The state is also prioritizing road, air, and water connectivity to boost industrial growth.

Praising Dubai for attracting 18 million tourists annually, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh aims to follow suit by giving tourism industry status and creating seven anchor hubs, 25 thematic circuits, and three national parks.

Naidu said Google will invest $15 billion to establish its largest AI data center in Vizag. Skill development is also a major focus, he added, to prepare the State’s youth for future jobs. Naidu said Amaravati will be developed as a futuristic capital city. He presented a detailed PowerPoint on sector-wise investment opportunities and invited global industry leaders to participate in the upcoming summit.