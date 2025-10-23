Big push to India-Oz academic ties in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move to deepen academic and innovation ties between India and Australia, for Human Resource Development (HRD) and IT, Nara Lokesh, met with Griffith University Vice President Marnie Watson during his visit to Brisbane.

Lokesh proposed the establishment of a Griffith University India Centre in Andhra Pradesh to boost collaborative research, education, and global academic exchange.

Highlighting the transformative role of sports, Lokesh stated, “India must build a strong sporting culture to match leading nations. Griffith University alone produced 10 Olympic gold medallists, which is truly inspiring.” He proposed a partnership to establish a Sports Centre of Excellence in India and discussed joint initiatives in public policy, sustainability, and innovation.

Furthering this vision, Lokesh met with global architectural firm Populous, known for designing over 3,500 venues globally, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, London’s Olympic Stadium, and New York’s Yankee Stadium. He discussed master-planning for multi-use urban districts in Andhra Pradesh, featuring stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and public spaces. “This is about more than infrastructure—these are social commons that drive tourism, create jobs, and unite communities,” Lokesh posted on X.