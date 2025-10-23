Heavy rains hit Andhra's Prakasam district, disrupt normal life

ONGOLE: Incessant rainfall since Tuesday evening has lashed Prakasam district, inundating several low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. The district administration and police have issued alerts, urging residents in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations and warned fishers not to venture into sea until further notice.

District Collector Raja Babu inspects rain-hit coastal villages, interacts with fishermen to assess damage. “Do not venture into the sea until further information is issued,” the Collector warned, emphasising safety precautions.

The district has received an average of 44.5 mm rainfall up to Wednesday evening, following 53 mm recorded over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kothapatnam mandal reported the highest rainfall at 108.6 mm, followed by Singarayakonda (97.8 mm), Ongole Rural and Urban (92.6 mm), Veligandla (75.2 mm), Pamuru (67.8 mm) and CS Puram (66.6 mm). Nineteen of the district’s 38 mandals received rainfall above the district average.