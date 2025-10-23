Heavy rains hit Andhra's Prakasam district, disrupt normal life

ONGOLE: Incessant rainfall since Tuesday evening has lashed Prakasam district, inundating several low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. The district administration and police have issued alerts, urging residents in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations and warned fishers not to venture into sea until further notice.
District Collector Raja Babu inspects rain-hit coastal villages, interacts with fishermen to assess damage. “Do not venture into the sea until further information is issued,” the Collector warned, emphasising safety precautions.
The district has received an average of 44.5 mm rainfall up to Wednesday evening, following 53 mm recorded over Tuesday and Wednesday.
Kothapatnam mandal reported the highest rainfall at 108.6 mm, followed by Singarayakonda (97.8 mm), Ongole Rural and Urban (92.6 mm), Veligandla (75.2 mm), Pamuru (67.8 mm) and CS Puram (66.6 mm). Nineteen of the district’s 38 mandals received rainfall above the district average.
Floodwaters have inundated several low-lying areas, including Singarapalli village in Bestavaripeta mandal, after local drains and flood channels clogged. Authorities have launched immediate relief operations to restore drainage.
The district administration has set up a Command Control Centre at the Collectorate, equipped with a 24x7 toll-free helpline (1077) to assist the public. The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has also set up a control room (08592-227766) for emergency coordination.
Police have intensified patrolling and urged the public to report emergencies via Dial 112, the WhatsApp helpline (9121102266), or by contacting the nearest police station.
Water levels in major rivulets and streams, including Sagileru, Gundlakamma, and Jampaleru, continue to rise as inflows from upper catchment areas increase. Authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with officials to ensure safety amid the ongoing downpour.