Case against Pawan Kalyan: Andhra Pradesh HC questions status of Volunteers as govt servants

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday raised a key question on how Village and Ward Volunteers could be considered ‘public servants’ under the legal definition. The court reminded the petitioner that the Volunteers were only paid an honorarium by the government for their services and not regular salaries.

Justice Y Lakshmana Rao, while hearing a criminal revision petition filed by Sarala and three others, made these observations while examining the validity of a criminal case filed against Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan by the Guntur public prosecutor.

The High Court also directed the petitioners to place before it the petition filed seeking withdrawal of prosecution against Pawan Kalyan. The next hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

The case dates back to remarks made by Pawan Kalyan during his Varahi Yatra, where he alleged that information collected by the village volunteers was reaching “anti-social elements,” and that such misuse was endangering women’s safety. Taking objection to these comments, the YSRCP government, in February last year, had directed the Guntur Public Prosecutor to file a defamation case against him under IPC Sections 499 and 500.