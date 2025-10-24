Investment opportunities aplenty in Andhra petrochemical & oil sectors: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: On the second day of his visit to the UAE, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met ADNOC global trading representative Ahmad Bin Thalith at Al Maryah Island of Abu Dhabi, and explained to him about the available investment opportunities in petrochemical, oil, LNG, gas processing, port logistics and green energy sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

The surrounding places of Krishnapatnam, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Kakinada ports are more suitable for investments in petroleum products, he said. Both the parties have decided to prepare a roadmap for technical cooperation between ADNOC and AP.

Later, Naidu met Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce Chairman Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, G42 International CEO Mansoor Al Mansoori, and highlighted the ease of doing business and speed of doing business in Andhra Pradesh.

The services of quantum computers will be available in Amaravati from January 2026, he said, and invited them to the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

Participating in a luncheon meeting with industrialists in Abu Dhabi, Naidu explained his aim to make Andhra Pradesh a technology destination. He also highlighted the investment opportunities in data centres, artificial intelligence, machine learning, fintech, health tech, cloud computing and digital governance in Andhra Pradesh.

The innovation eco system will be further strengthened in Andhra Pradesh with the help of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, he said, proposing a working group for coordination between technology companies in the UAE and Andhra Pradesh.