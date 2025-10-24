Penuganchiprolu Block in Andhra Pradesh achieves speedy progress under ABP model

VIJAYAWADA: Central Prabhari Officer and Director of the Central Water Mission Nelapati Ashok Babu on Thursday said Penuganchiprolu block is showing remarkable progress under the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP), fast emerging as a model block.

During his visit, Ashok Babu reviewed developmental works and said the block achieved 100% results in 25 of 40 key indicators, with efforts underway to ensure full progress in the remaining areas.

He inspected the Primary Health Centre, Anganwadi Centre, schools, and veterinary services, and interacted with officials, teachers, and residents. At the PHC, he reviewed maternity and TB services, the Nikshay Mitra initiative, and the availability of medicines and diagnostic facilities.

He discussed school dropouts and educational facilities for migrant labourers’ children with teachers. Inspecting the Veterinary Centre, he reviewed the Mobile Veterinary Unit (1962 helpline) and interacted with dairy farmers.

Officials informed him that 98% vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease was completed and fodder seeds were being supplied with a 75% subsidy.

Speaking to the media, Ashok Babu said Penuganchiprolu and Ibrahimpatnam blocks had already received NITI Aayog Gold Medals for achieving 100% results in six major indicators. He said continuous monitoring and effective use of government schemes are key to sustaining progress.