Andhra Pradesh Dpty CM describes forests as national asset

Commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) AV Ranganath met deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on Friday.
VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Forest, Science and Technology) K Pawan Kalyan has said forests are a national asset, and their protection is a collective responsibility.

Addressing the State-Level Forest Officers’ Workshop at the National Institute of Disaster Management in Kondapavuluru village on Friday, Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority to forest conservation.

He criticised the previous regime’s handling of forest protection, alleging that even a former forest minister had encroached upon forest land. “Such violations will not be tolerated. Forest officials must act firmly against encroachments,” he said.

Acknowledging a shortage of staff, he assured that recruitment in the Forest Department would be transparent , while ensuring safety of field personnel.

AP has 22% notified forest area, which could increase to 31% if de-notified land is included. He called for a survey to reclaim encroached forest areas, and set a target to make at least 50% of the State green by 2047 through public participation.

