Andhra Pradesh to frame new policy on Inam Lands soon

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad on Friday announced that the State government will soon introduce a comprehensive policy to resolve long-pending issues related to Service Inam Lands. Committees comprising Endowments Department officials and Tahsildars are being set up to study the matter in detail and submit a report within 45 days, he said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Revenue Reforms and Housing held at the Velagapudi Secretariat, attended by Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, P Narayana, P Keshav, NMD Farook and K Parthasarathi.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Satya Prasad said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh were making continuous efforts to attract industries and investments to Andhra Pradesh. A new policy on land allocation for industries and infrastructure projects will soon be unveiled, he added. Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana said the previous TDP government had planned seven lakh TIDCO houses but the YSRCP regime reduced the target to 2.6 lakh and failed to complete them. CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed completion of all 2.6 lakh houses by June next year.

Minister K Parthasarathi said the government aims to provide houses and house sites to all eligible poor families, including journalists.