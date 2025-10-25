Heavy rains flood over 7000 hectares of farmland in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Incessant rainfall over the past three days has caused extensive crop damage across Prakasam district, inundating nearly 7,423 hectares of farmland in 19 mandals, mostly in the western region. Officials estimate losses could increase after field-level evaluations.

According to District Agriculture Officer S Srinivasa Rao, the rains affected around 10,000 farmers, submerging cotton (5,558 ha), bajra (1,611 ha), maize (102 ha), groundnut (94 ha), paddy (52 ha), and jowar (5.42 ha) fields. Floodwaters also damaged tobacco and other crops in Alakurapadu village of Tangutur mandal, cutting road connectivity due to overflowing culverts. “We inspected fields in Podili, Konakanamitla, Kurichedu and other mandals. Primary evaluation shows extensive crop loss in about 7,423 hectares,” Rao told TNIE on Friday.

The district recorded 1,593.6 mm rainfall on Friday, with Kondapi (126.4 mm) receiving the highest, followed by Singarayakonda (114.6 mm) and Kothapatnam (113.4 mm). Of 39 mandals, 37 received excess rainfall, averaging 40.9 mm across the district.

Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, along with Ongole Mayor G Sujatha and Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, inspected several inundated localities, including Cheruvukommu Palem, where 150 families were relocated to a nearby rehabilitation centre.