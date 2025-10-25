IT Minister Lokesh says Andhra Pradesh go-to state for investment

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh emerged as the destination for investments, Minister for IT Nara Lokesh said that it is only a beginning that the State attracted Rs 10 lakh crore investments in the past 16 months.

On the sixth and final of his visit to Australia, Lokesh attended the representatives of Australia India Business Council (AIBC) during the CII Partnership Summit Roadshow organised in Melbourne on Friday. He explained in detail about the opportunities of investments in Andhra Pradesh. He said AP is the second State in rapid development in India.

Stating that there was 13 months of continuous efforts behind Google Data Centre coming to Andhra Pradesh, he said that both the State Central governments made necessary policy amendments as per the requirement of the company.

Earlier in the day, Lokesh addressed the Austrade roundtable in Melbourne. He shared the vision to make AP a $2.4 trillion global economic powerhouse by 2047. He informed that AP is advancing with $120 billion in new investments, and set to launch quantum computing in Amaravati in January 2026.