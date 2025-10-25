Naidu invites Telugu diaspora and UAE industry leaders to invest in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the Telugu Diaspora at The Great Ballroom, Le Meridien, Dubai on Friday.
Telugu people in large numbers from Gulf countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar nations attended the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that the Telugu community should emerge as number one in the world. He said that Telugu people are in the highest positions in technology around the globe. He said that he promoted IT three decades ago. He said that the NRIs worked hard for his victory in the 2024 elections.
The Chief Minister said that he made efforts to get Microsoft to Hyderabad in the past and now Google is coming to Visakhapatnam with an investment of 15000 US billion dollars. He said Amaravati will emerge as a quantum valley. He said efforts are on to promote one family- one entrepreneur norm. He said the state government rendering 730 government services through whatsapp.
Earlier the Chief Minister held a Meeting with Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade on key issues. Minister Thani highlighted the long-standing relations between India and UAE and the scope for further collaboration in trade and commerce between the two countries.
He also highlighted the vision of UAE to attract global talent to position the region as a knowledge economy hub. He highlighted the importance of India as a manufacturing hub and the dependence of UAE on these sectors. Given the heightened interest in India, he informed that family offices and businesses in UAE are keen on sectors such as food processing, renewable energy, conventional energy, petrochemicals and real estate with a special focus in Amaravati.
He informed that his department would like to work with AP and set up a team initially to explore investment opportunities in the above-mentioned sectors.
The chief Minister discussed with UAE Minister for foreign trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on cooperation between UAE and Andhra Pradesh in trade, food processing, renewable energy, petrochemicals, real estate sectors.
The UAE minister decided to form a team to study the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. Later he discussed with Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority managing director Deepa Raja on digital economy, fintech, blockchain, digital transaction security.
The Chief Minister explained to him about the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.