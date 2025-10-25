Naidu invites Telugu diaspora and UAE industry leaders to invest in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the Telugu Diaspora at The Great Ballroom, Le Meridien, Dubai on Friday.

Telugu people in large numbers from Gulf countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar nations attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that the Telugu community should emerge as number one in the world. He said that Telugu people are in the highest positions in technology around the globe. He said that he promoted IT three decades ago. He said that the NRIs worked hard for his victory in the 2024 elections.

The Chief Minister said that he made efforts to get Microsoft to Hyderabad in the past and now Google is coming to Visakhapatnam with an investment of 15000 US billion dollars. He said Amaravati will emerge as a quantum valley. He said efforts are on to promote one family- one entrepreneur norm. He said the state government rendering 730 government services through whatsapp.

Earlier the Chief Minister held a Meeting with Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade on key issues. Minister Thani highlighted the long-standing relations between India and UAE and the scope for further collaboration in trade and commerce between the two countries.