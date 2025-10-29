Cyclone Montha hits coast near Antarvedi

VIJAYAWADA: The severe cyclonic storm Montha made a landfall near Antarvedi in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district around 8 pm on Tuesday, unleashing torrential rains, and high-velocity winds across coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The landfall lasted nearly four hours with sustained wind speed of 90–100 kmph, and gusts reaching up to 110 kmph. The condition of sea was reported as rough to very rough, prompting red alerts across several districts.

The cyclone impact was felt across nine coastal districts from Srikakulam to Nellore. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Ulavapadu (17 cm) of Prakasam district, and Kavali (17 cm) and Dagadarthi (15.5 cm ) of Nellore. Contrary to fears, not much rainfall was recorded in Konaseema and Kakinada.

In Visakhapatnam, gusty winds uprooted trees and triggered minor landslides, leading to beach closure and heightened coastal security. Flash flood warning was issued for vulnerable areas. Uprooting of trees was also reported in several districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore. At several places, electric poles were uprooted disrupting power supply. Authorities acted swiftly to restore power supply, and clear the uprooted trees.

One fatality was reported in Mamidikuduru mandal of Konaseema district. Gudapalli Veeraveni (50) died when a palm tree fell on her while she was going to a grocery shop. In Allavaram mandal, a large tree fell, disrupting traffic and damaging power infrastructure, plunging nearby areas into darkness. To address the aftermath of the severe cyclone, the Andhra Pradesh government launched a full-scale emergency operation.