Cyclone Montha hits coast near Antarvedi

VIJAYAWADA: The severe cyclonic storm Montha made a landfall near Antarvedi in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district around 8 pm on Tuesday, unleashing torrential rains, and high-velocity winds across coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The landfall lasted nearly four hours with sustained wind speed of 90–100 kmph, and gusts reaching up to 110 kmph. The condition of sea was reported as rough to very rough, prompting red alerts across several districts.
The cyclone impact was felt across nine coastal districts from Srikakulam to Nellore. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Ulavapadu (17 cm) of Prakasam district, and Kavali (17 cm) and Dagadarthi (15.5 cm ) of Nellore. Contrary to fears, not much rainfall was recorded in Konaseema and Kakinada.
In Visakhapatnam, gusty winds uprooted trees and triggered minor landslides, leading to beach closure and heightened coastal security. Flash flood warning was issued for vulnerable areas. Uprooting of trees was also reported in several districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore. At several places, electric poles were uprooted disrupting power supply. Authorities acted swiftly to restore power supply, and clear the uprooted trees.
One fatality was reported in Mamidikuduru mandal of Konaseema district. Gudapalli Veeraveni (50) died when a palm tree fell on her while she was going to a grocery shop. In Allavaram mandal, a large tree fell, disrupting traffic and damaging power infrastructure, plunging nearby areas into darkness. To address the aftermath of the severe cyclone, the Andhra Pradesh government launched a full-scale emergency operation.
Preliminary reports put crop damage in 38k ha
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a high-level review meeting with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nara Lokesh, V Anitha and P Narayana, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials.
He directed them to remain on high alert, deploy rescue teams proactively, and draw lessons from the past cyclones to mitigate cyclone loss.
The government activated 488 control rooms, and 1,204 relief centres across 403 mandals in 22 districts. Over 75,800 people were evacuated to safety.
In Kakinada district alone, 35,114 people were relocated, impacting 41,729 people across 12 mandals. Relief efforts included the distribution of 45,700 food packets, 2,463 water cans, and milk and eggs for 1,400 mothers and 21,459 children.
Medical support included setting up of 259 camps with 185 doctors.
Livestock (9,901 cattle) and 4,573 boats were secured. Emergency relief operations included deployment of 11 NDRF teams, 12 SDRF units, 145 fire squads, 373 boats, and 283 Rapid Response Teams.
Fuel reserves stood at 50,000 litres, and three helipads came up in Kakinada Urban, Pithapuram and Tallarevu for aerial operations.
Communications were bolstered by two satellite phones, 85 VHF sets, and 81 wireless towers. The Public Address System was activated for the first time across various regions to broadcast real-time warnings using strategically placed microphones.
To support rescue operations, authorities deployed 1,447 heavy machines, including JCBs and cranes, along with 321 drones and 1,040 mechanical saws to clear fallen trees. Alerts were sent to 3.6 crore citizens via mobile messages.
Additionally, 865 lakh metric tonnes of fodder was stocked to support livestock. Preliminary estimates indicate crop damage across 38,000 hectares, and horticultural losses over 1.38 lakh hectares.
The RTGS Centre has issued a warning of severe cyclone impact in Krishna, Eluru, East and West Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, and parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.
Several train and flight services were also suspended in the State as a precautionary measure. Several people were stranded at the railway stations.
The government also ordered the suspension of vehicle movement in seven districts from 8.30 pm to 6 am with exemptions only for emergency medical services.