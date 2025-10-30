Nod for Guntur-Pagidipalli line upgrade

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned a proposal to upgrade the electric traction system between the Guntur–Pagidipalli and Motumari–Vishnupuram sections at an estimated cost of Rs 188.31 crore.

Currently, the system operates on a 1x25 kV capacity. The new project will enhance it to a 2x25 kV electric traction system, involving modification of circuit breakers, switching stations, and the installation of additional conductors.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Secunderabad–Vijayawada route is among the busiest, and the Pagidipalli–Guntur and Vishnupuram–Motumari sections serve as vital alternate routes. “To run more trains efficiently, the traction system will be upgraded to 2x25 kV. The section will be upgraded in the next three years with an investment of Rs 188 crore,” he said.

The 337-km stretch spans Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Pagidipalli–Guntur section connects the capital regions of both states, while the Motumari–Vishnupuram line is crucial for coal freight movement. The upgraded traction system will provide supply of electricity with higher voltage which in turn helps in operating trains with higher speeds and greater efficiency. With improved voltage regulation, voltage drops will be reduced facilitating stable voltage for trains.