Cyclone Montha loss estimated at Rs 5,265 crore in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the severe cyclonic storm Montha caused an estimated damage of Rs 5,265 crore in the State.
Of the total, Roads and Buildings (R&B) suffered a damage of Rs 2,079 crore, aquaculture Rs 1,270 crore, agriculture Rs 829 crore, water resources infrastructure Rs 207 crore, municipal services Rs 109 crore, sericulture Rs 65 crore, horticulture Rs 39 crore, electricity Rs 16 crore, Panchayat Raj Rs 8 crore, and animal husbandry Rs 71 lakh. About 120 head of cattle perished in the cyclone.
Addressing a media conference at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu said the figures are preliminary, derived using satellite imagery, drones, CCTV cameras, and real-time data lakes. A detailed damage assessment report will soon be submitted to the Centre seeking financial assistance, the Chief Minister said.
‘Advanced preparedness contained cyclone impact’
Despite the scale of cyclone, technology played a key role in reducing its severity. Satellite imagery, real-time data lakes, and early warnings enabled swift decisions, and timely evacuation of people from vulnerable areas.
“We tracked the cyclone’s path with precision, and issued alerts round-the-clock. Proactive planning and tech integration significantly curbed the loss of lives and property,” the Chief Minister said.
He revealed that 602 drones were deployed to monitor the levels in water bodies through a dedicated app of Mana Mitra. In all, 1.1 crore alert messages were sent to people on cyclone. Police wireless system was also used for communication in the cyclone affected areas.
IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha oversaw ground operations via the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS), issuing directives to field teams. Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and other public representatives toured the affected areas to reassure citizens. From the Chief Secretary to village-level staff, all departments worked in unison, restoring normalcy within the first day itself, he explained.
Naidu emphasised that while natural disasters can’t be stopped, proactive planning can mitigate loss of life and property. “In the past, recovery took weeks. This time, we contained the cyclone impact through advanced preparedness,” he said.
Highlighting coordinated efforts, Naidu said, “From village secretariat staff to line departments, everyone contributed. We identified flood-prone zones in advance, and evacuated people. Technology helped assess crop loss and inundated areas accurately.”
Dismissing misinformation campaign, the Chief Minister alleged that ‘fake individuals’ were making false posts on social media platforms despite the government’s transparent efforts to restore normalcy.
“Though there are heavy rains from Nellore to Visakhapatnam, drought-like conditions prevail in parts of Rayalaseema, and 37 mandals are being declared drought-hit,” he said.
“This experience will be compiled into a manual to effectively tackle natural calamities in the future. Technology serves public welfare,” he added.