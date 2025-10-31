Cyclone Montha loss estimated at Rs 5,265 crore in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the severe cyclonic storm Montha caused an estimated damage of Rs 5,265 crore in the State.

Of the total, Roads and Buildings (R&B) suffered a damage of Rs 2,079 crore, aquaculture Rs 1,270 crore, agriculture Rs 829 crore, water resources infrastructure Rs 207 crore, municipal services Rs 109 crore, sericulture Rs 65 crore, horticulture Rs 39 crore, electricity Rs 16 crore, Panchayat Raj Rs 8 crore, and animal husbandry Rs 71 lakh. About 120 head of cattle perished in the cyclone.

Addressing a media conference at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu said the figures are preliminary, derived using satellite imagery, drones, CCTV cameras, and real-time data lakes. A detailed damage assessment report will soon be submitted to the Centre seeking financial assistance, the Chief Minister said.

‘Advanced preparedness contained cyclone impact’

Despite the scale of cyclone, technology played a key role in reducing its severity. Satellite imagery, real-time data lakes, and early warnings enabled swift decisions, and timely evacuation of people from vulnerable areas.

“We tracked the cyclone’s path with precision, and issued alerts round-the-clock. Proactive planning and tech integration significantly curbed the loss of lives and property,” the Chief Minister said.

He revealed that 602 drones were deployed to monitor the levels in water bodies through a dedicated app of Mana Mitra. In all, 1.1 crore alert messages were sent to people on cyclone. Police wireless system was also used for communication in the cyclone affected areas.