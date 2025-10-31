Dalit Stree Shakti holds legal clinic on violence

VIJAYAWADA: Dalit Stree Shakti organised a legal clinic in Vijayawada on Thursday to address violence against Dalit and Adivasi women and girls, bringing together survivors, legal experts, and rights advocates to discuss justice mechanisms.

The jury panel comprised Director of Prosecutions Baira Ramakoteswara Rao, CID (PCR) K Srinivas, SC Corporation Chairperson Vijay Kumar, former Information Commissioner Ambati Subba Rao, SC and ST Commission Secretary Ratna Pradeep, and High Court Advocate Abhigna. Dalit Stree Shakti National Convener Jhansi Geddam presided over the session.

During the proceedings, 33 cases of sexual assault, caste-based abuse, and crimes against Dalit and Adivasi women and girls were heard. The jury expressed concern over recurring atrocities, pledged legal aid and compensation, and urged strict law enforcement and fair investigation of false counter-complaints.