Former minister Perni ridicules Pawan’s ideology, says no truth in charge against YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and YSRCP leader Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) lashed out at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, stating that his 11-year political journey has brought no tangible benefits to the State.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli, Nani accused Kalyan of lacking ideological clarity, leaving even his supporters confused. He criticised Pawan Kalyan for shifting stances on caste, religion, and politics based on convenience, calling his ideology a mix of “leftism, rightism, and centralism” that he termed “Pawanism.”

Nani questioned Pawan Kalyan’s silence on the 2017 Sugali Preethi murder case during the TDP regime, alleging that evidence was mishandled, and culprits were released on bail. He contrasted this with the YSRCP government’s efforts, which provided the victim’s family with a government job, 5 cents of land, and 5 acres, while pushing for a CBI probe.

Nani challenged Pawan Kalyan’s claim that the YSRCP destroyed evidence, calling it a blatant lie.

On the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Nani accused Pawan Kalyan of misleading the public by claiming he halted its privatisation. He highlighted that the Centre allocated only Rs 8,500 crore of the required Rs 14,000 crore, with 4,000 contract workers sacked and 2,000 more at risk.

Nani also criticised Pawan Kalyan for not securing a captive mine allocation despite his claimed proximity to PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Urging the Jana Sena chief to address farmers’ issues like urea shortages and black-market sales, Nani questioned his unfulfilled promises, including industrial support for Dalits in Pithapuram. “What has your 11-year journey achieved for Andhra Pradesh?” Nani asked Pawan Kalyan.