Giant African snails invade horticulture fields in Parvathipuram-Manyam district

VIZIANAGARAM: In the fertile fields of Komarada mandal in Parvathipuram-Manyam district, a silent invader is wreaking havoc. The giant African snail, the invasive species, has suddenly appeared, devouring horticultural crops, and causing huge loss to farmers.

Already reeling under wild elephant menace, farmers now face an escalating threat as these snails spread rapidly, even infiltrating homes. “The farmers first noticed the snails in their fields in June, and neglected them as they thought these were white garden snails, which are common during the rainy season, and not harmful for crops,” said a horticulture official.

But as the numbers surged, experts confirmed them as giant African snails, notorious for attacking fresh leaves, and young shoots. Ravikarravalasa, Gangireguvalasa and Gadabavalasa villages have been hit hard in recent days. Crops, including papaya, guava, chrysanthemum, tomato, ladyfinger, cabbage, and other vegetables, are being destroyed by the snails on a vast scale.

Community efforts stressed to offset threat of snails to horticulture

Farmers suspect floodwaters from Odisha brought the species, but officials blame larvae in areca nut saplings imported from Kerala for intercropping for the snail invasion.

“Our primary findings revealed that the giant African snails arrived in Manyam district through the areca nut saplings, which the farmers imported from Kerala to cultivate as an intercrop. When we identified these snails in Salur region a couple of years ago, we took several measures for their prevention. Now, the climatic conditions are very suitable in Komarada for the breeding of the snail. Hence, the snails are multiplying rapidly, damaging the horticulture crops on a large scale,” District Horticulture Officer K Satyanarayana Reddy told TNIE.