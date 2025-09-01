Missing cop found dead in Yerra Kaluva in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Special Branch Constable B Subba Rao, attached to the Kamavarapukota Police Station under the Jangareddygudem subdivision of Eluru district, was found dead in Yerra Kaluva at T Narsapuram on Sunday morning.

He had gone missing on Friday night, and his family members lodged a missing person complaint at the Tadikalapudi Police Station on Saturday.

Following the complaint, police launched search operations and discovered Subba Rao’s body in Yerra Kaluva. His family was immediately informed.

Police officials stated that the deceased lost control while attempting to cross the overflowing Yerra Kaluva and was swept away by the floodwaters. “Based on his mobile phone location, we traced his last known position and initiated search operations. We found his motorcycle submerged in the water and later retrieved his body with the help of expert swimmers,” said the police.

A case of accidental death has been registered.