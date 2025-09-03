Andhra Pradesh government to hand over Preethi case to CBI

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to hand over the case of Sugali Preethi to the CBI, in tune with the electoral promise of the ruling NDA. A few days ago Preethi’s mother accused Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalayan of not keeping his promise to do justice to her daughter. Following which Pawan Kalyan reassured to do justice.

Preethi, a Class X student of Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy High School in Kurnool, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hostel on August 19, 2017. The girl’s parents alleged that she was sexually assaulted by school correspondent V Janardhan Reddy, and his two sons Diwakar Reddy and Harsha Vardhan Reddy. Kurnool police took Janardhan Reddy, and his two sons into custody. After eight days, they were released on bail.

In 2020, the then government issued a GO, referring the case to the CBI. But, the CBI failed to take up probe. When her parents approached the High Court on September 11, 2020, the CBI submitted that it could not probe the case citing lack of resources.