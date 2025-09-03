Three government medical colleges get new principals in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has appointed new principals and superintendents to three government medical colleges and four teaching hospitals, streamlining leadership in key health institutions. The move follows a round of promotions and transfers in the 2024-25 panel year.

Dr Devi Madhavi, professor at Government Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, has been appointed principal of Vizianagaram Government Medical College. Dr M Vijayasri has been named principal of Anantapur Medical College.

At his request, Dr Y Appala Naidu, superintendent of Vizianagaram GGH, was moved to Government Medical College, Srikakulam, as principal. Dr Allu Padmaja was transferred as superintendent of Vizianagaram Teaching Hospital.