Two blocks of NTR district bag gold medal under ABP

VIJAYAWADA: The Ibrahimpatnam and Penuganchiprolu blocks of NTR District have been recognised for outstanding progress under the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 7, 2023. NITI Aayog recently awarded gold medals to both the blocks for achieving 100% results in six indicators, reflecting development across socio-economic and human development sectors.

At the award ceremony held at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar lauded the district administration. He congratulated District Collector Lakshmi Shah and her team, along with District In-Charge Minister Satya Kumar, for their pivotal roles in the achievement.

The blocks’ progress aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Swarna Andhra 2047, championed by the PM and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, respectively. sThe ABP, aimed at uplifting 500 underdeveloped blocks across India, integrates central and state schemes with corporate social responsibility funds. In NTR District, Ibrahimpatnam and Penuganchiprolu, part of Zone 3, have excelled in health, education, and infrastructure. Real-time tracking through a dashboard with 49 indicators ensured implementation.