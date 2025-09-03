Two blocks of NTR district bag gold medal under ABP

VIJAYAWADA: The Ibrahimpatnam and Penuganchiprolu blocks of NTR District have been recognised for outstanding progress under the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 7, 2023. NITI Aayog recently awarded gold medals to both the blocks for achieving 100% results in six indicators, reflecting development across socio-economic and human development sectors.
At the award ceremony held at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar lauded the district administration. He congratulated District Collector Lakshmi Shah and her team, along with District In-Charge Minister Satya Kumar, for their pivotal roles in the achievement.
The blocks’ progress aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Swarna Andhra 2047, championed by the PM and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, respectively. sThe ABP, aimed at uplifting 500 underdeveloped blocks across India, integrates central and state schemes with corporate social responsibility funds. In NTR District, Ibrahimpatnam and Penuganchiprolu, part of Zone 3, have excelled in health, education, and infrastructure. Real-time tracking through a dashboard with 49 indicators ensured implementation.
The blocks achieved milestones in distributing nutritious food to pregnant women and children, providing soil health cards, controlling TB, and conducting health screenings for BP and diabetes.
Since 2024, the double-engine government’s timely matching grants and focus on education and nutrition have yielded positive outcomes. Schemes such as PM Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, and Poshan Abhiyan have reduced stunting and anaemia through healthcare, financial aid, and nutrition support. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Annadata Sukhibhava have boosted farmers’ incomes, while PMAY and Jal Jeevan Mission improved housing and water access.
The district has empowered women through SHGs and skill training under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, strengthening its socio-economic fabric. Officials said this recognition positions NTR District as a model for other aspirational blocks, demonstrating the success of collaborative governance in achievinwg inclusive development.