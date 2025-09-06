Turakapalem crisis: Water contamination theory ruled out

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar visited Turakapalem village on Friday and reviewed the situation following a spike in deaths caused by suspected infection, melioidosis.
The Union Minister, along with local MLA B Ramanjaneyulu, visited a medical camp set up by the medical and health department in the village.
Dr Pemmasani interacted with medical staff to assess available medicines, diagnostic equipment, and the ongoing health screening process. Later, he spoke to villagers and offered reassurance, visiting the families of those who had recently died.
On the occasion, the Union Minister has rejected the speculation that contaminated drinking water caused the outbreak and deaths.
Clearing the air on the rumours, Dr Pemmasani refuted the allegations surrounding contamination of water. He further said that the lack of awareness about this rare disease has led to misinformation, but the truth would be established only after detailed testing.
Explaining the suspected infection, melioidosis, Dr Pemmasani said that the bacteria spread due to changes in atmospheric moisture and heavy rainfall, and it can enter the body through the skin or inhalation.
Those with weak immunity, kidney or heart issues, or excessive alcohol consumption are more vulnerable, the Union Minister explained. “This is not a common disease. Even during my years of medical practice, I have never encountered such a case,” he said, adding that four antibiotics are highly effective against it. He said the authorities will collect detailed blood culture reports, hospitalise those in need, and closely monitor them.
He assured the family members of the deceased that the government would consider financial assistance. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has already discussed the issue with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Pemmasani told the people.