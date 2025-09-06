Turakapalem crisis: Water contamination theory ruled out

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar visited Turakapalem village on Friday and reviewed the situation following a spike in deaths caused by suspected infection, melioidosis.

The Union Minister, along with local MLA B Ramanjaneyulu, visited a medical camp set up by the medical and health department in the village.

Dr Pemmasani interacted with medical staff to assess available medicines, diagnostic equipment, and the ongoing health screening process. Later, he spoke to villagers and offered reassurance, visiting the families of those who had recently died.

On the occasion, the Union Minister has rejected the speculation that contaminated drinking water caused the outbreak and deaths.

Clearing the air on the rumours, Dr Pemmasani refuted the allegations surrounding contamination of water. He further said that the lack of awareness about this rare disease has led to misinformation, but the truth would be established only after detailed testing.