Bapatla cops arrest seven for robbing two Karnataka-based gold traders of Rs 14 lakhs

GUNTUR: In a swift operation, Chirala Rural Police arrested seven men on Sunday for allegedly duping and robbing two Karnataka-based gold traders of Rs 14 lakh in cash. The police caught the gang within 24 hours of the crime through meticulous coordination and technological support.

Chirala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) MD Moin said the accused lured the traders to Ipurupalem village in Chirala on September 6 under the pretext of selling gold ornaments at a low price.

The gang then took the victims to a field near the railway track, assaulted them, threatened them with a knife, and robbed them of Rs 14 lakh and their mobile phones before fleeing in a Karnataka-registered car.

Acting on orders from District SP Tushar Dudi, special police teams analysed CCTV footage, toll plaza data, and IT inputs to track the gang’s movements. Dornala police intercepted the vehicle, leading to the arrest of all seven accused, identified as residents of Gangavathi in Koppal district, Karnataka. Police seized the stolen cash, two mobile phones, and the getaway car.