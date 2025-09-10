Emergency Cell set up to aid stranded Telugus in Nepal

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the State government has set up an Emergency Cell at AP Bhavan in New Delhi to provide immediate support, and ensure the safety of Telugus currently stranded in Nepal.

Suresh has been designated as the Emergency Nodal Officer at AP Bhavan, and can be contacted at +91 9818395787 for urgent assistance. The Emergency Cell will function round-the-clock, coordinating with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and the AP Bhavan officials to extend all possible support to the affected Telugu people. Rammohan Naidu is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Government of Andhra Pradesh is also working in close coordination with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Arja Srikanth, Commissioner of AP Bhavan, has spoken to Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, who assured that the Embassy will extend full support and assistance to Telugu people during this difficult time. Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu, former Central Information Commissioner, along with a group of 30 members, was stranded in a bus at Bafal, Kathmandu.