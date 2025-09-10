Emergency Cell set up to aid stranded Telugus in Nepal

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the State government has set up an Emergency Cell at AP Bhavan in New Delhi to provide immediate support, and ensure the safety of Telugus currently stranded in Nepal.
Suresh has been designated as the Emergency Nodal Officer at AP Bhavan, and can be contacted at +91 9818395787 for urgent assistance. The Emergency Cell will function round-the-clock, coordinating with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and the AP Bhavan officials to extend all possible support to the affected Telugu people. Rammohan Naidu is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Government of Andhra Pradesh is also working in close coordination with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.
Arja Srikanth, Commissioner of AP Bhavan, has spoken to Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, who assured that the Embassy will extend full support and assistance to Telugu people during this difficult time. Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu, former Central Information Commissioner, along with a group of 30 members, was stranded in a bus at Bafal, Kathmandu.
Efforts on to ensure safety of Telugus
Team AP Bhavan is in constant touch with Sridhar Acharyulu, and his group. Arrangements are being made to shift them to a nearby hotel to ensure their safety.
The government has reassured their families back home that every effort is being made to ensure the safety of the Telugu people in Nepal.
A few Telugu families are said to be staying in Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kathmandu.
Reports indicate that agitators have gathered in groups in front of the hotel.
The hotel management has conveyed that there is a likelihood of renewed attacks during night, and possible arson.
As a precautionary measure, the management has decided to shift all Telugu families to a nearby guest house to ensure their safety, a release from AP Bhavan read.
“We are in constant touch with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and coordinating through local representatives to ensure the safety of Telugu families in Nepal,” AP Bhavan officials said.