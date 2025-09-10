Hindu JAC demands action as controversial video resurfaces in Kadapa

KADAPA: Leaders of the Hindu Joint Action Committee (JAC) have demanded that a sedition case be filed against Sheikh Usman Basha of Pulivendula for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities on social media.

According to reports, a video showing Usman Basha speaking offensively about Hindu gods circulated online, sparking outrage among Hindu JAC leaders.

The leaders confronted Basha, subjected him to physical assault, and later handed him over to the police near Pulivendula Circle. Police shifted him to the station to bring the situation under control.

Following this, Hindu JAC leaders staged a protest at the Urban Police Station, insisting on strict action against Basha.

Police officials assured them that the matter would be investigated and directed them to approach the DSP. The leaders later submitted video evidence of the alleged remarks to DSP Murali Naik.

Speaking to the media, the JAC leaders said Basha had insulted Hindu gods during a video call that went viral on social media.

They demanded that a criminal case be registered and Basha be sent to jail, stating that his comments had deeply hurt the sentiments of over 100 crore Hindus in the country. They warned that if strict action was not taken, they would launch a district-wide agitation in Pulivendula.