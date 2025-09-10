'Palleku Podam' brings officials face-to-face with villagers to resolve issues instantly in Andhra

KURNOOL: For the first time in the state, the Kurnool district administration has launched the innovative ‘Palleku Podam’ (Let’s Go to the Village) programme, aimed at strengthening grassroots governance by bringing officials directly into rural communities to address local issues on the spot.
Under the initiative, 80 specially appointed officers visited 79 villages – three from each mandal – conducting inspections of schools, Anganwadi centres, hospitals, hostels, Rythu Seva Kendras, sanitation facilities, roads, water supply systems and ongoing housing projects. Officials documented the issues on an online portal to enable swift action by the respective departments.
Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha said the programme aims to cover all villages in the district within six months. He directed officers to categorise problems as financial or non-financial for targeted resolution.
During his first visit to Parla village in Kallur mandal, Collector Basha personally inspected the Zilla Parishad High School, the Overhead Storage Reservoir, the village secretariat, the Anganwadi centre and the social welfare boys’ hostel.
He sanctioned funds for compound walls, cement roads and the completion of stalled buildings, while ensuring improvements in midday meals, sanitation and water chlorination. He also encouraged students to focus on their studies and interacted with farmers to gather details on costs, yields and market access.
The Collector also engaged with farmers during his visit to cotton fields, collecting details about their challenges. Villagers were encouraged to apply for pensions and housing schemes, with officers instructed to expedite applications.
District Education Officer (DEO) S Samual Paul visited Siddapuram village in Holagunda mandal on the Andhra Pradesh–Karnataka border. He described the experience as “deeply refreshing and emotionally rewarding.”
He told TNIE, “My visit to Siddapuram village on Sunday for the Palleku Podam programme felt like a world away from my usual office tensions. It was a truly revitalising experience. I was touched by the good-natured and innocent villagers who openly shared their struggles and needs as I went from house to house. Walking with them and seeing their problems firsthand created a strong sense of sympathy. The day was not just a work duty but a complete mental reset, replacing stress with a meaningful connection and the satisfaction of seeing their issues promptly addressed.”
Within just one day of its launch, the programme resolved over 25 issues, demonstrating its effectiveness. The Collector reaffirmed that ‘Palleku Podam’ is a step towards bridging the gap between the administration and rural communities, ensuring every citizen feels heard and supported.