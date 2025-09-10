'Palleku Podam' brings officials face-to-face with villagers to resolve issues instantly in Andhra

KURNOOL: For the first time in the state, the Kurnool district administration has launched the innovative ‘Palleku Podam’ (Let’s Go to the Village) programme, aimed at strengthening grassroots governance by bringing officials directly into rural communities to address local issues on the spot.

Under the initiative, 80 specially appointed officers visited 79 villages – three from each mandal – conducting inspections of schools, Anganwadi centres, hospitals, hostels, Rythu Seva Kendras, sanitation facilities, roads, water supply systems and ongoing housing projects. Officials documented the issues on an online portal to enable swift action by the respective departments.

Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha said the programme aims to cover all villages in the district within six months. He directed officers to categorise problems as financial or non-financial for targeted resolution.

During his first visit to Parla village in Kallur mandal, Collector Basha personally inspected the Zilla Parishad High School, the Overhead Storage Reservoir, the village secretariat, the Anganwadi centre and the social welfare boys’ hostel.