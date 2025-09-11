144 Telugu people airlifted from Nepal to Vizag, Tirupati by special flight: Minister Lokesh

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday said 144 Telugu people were safely airlifted from Kathmandu in a special flight to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

According to the Andhra Pradesh government, over 150 Telugu people have been cleared for boarding at the Kathmandu airport, while a group of 12 from Simikot has safely entered India through Nepalganj.

"And that's liftoff! Our special Indigo flight from Kathmandu is en route with 144 Telugu brothers and sisters. Their joy after 36 hours makes it worthwhile," said Lokesh in a post on X.

He thanked the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the Nara Rajadhani Trust (NRT), and Andhra Pradesh Bhavan (in New Delhi) for their tireless support in ensuring the 24x7 helpline remains open to assist the stranded Telugu travelers worldwide.

The state government is coordinating real-time evacuation efforts to bring back stranded Telugu people from various regions of unrest-hit Nepal, said a release from TDP.

Simikot passengers have landed in Nepalganj and crossed into India safely.