SSEPL to set up Rs 1,076 crore PCB unit in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved India’s largest Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing facility to be set up at Menakuru village in Naidupeta of Tirupati district by Syrma Strategic Electronics Pvt Ltd (SSEPL).

This will be the first project grounded under the State’s newly launched Electronics Components Manufacturing and Supply (ECMS) Policy, 2025-30.

SSEPL will invest Rs 1,076 crore to establish the PCB manufacturing and R&D facility, which will generate 1,011 jobs.

The company will receive ‘early-bird’ incentives under the policy, including 75% subsidised cost for 12.56 acres of land allotted by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), subject to clearance from the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

The project will produce single, multilayer, HDI, and flexible PCBs, which are critical components used in consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and renewable energy sectors.

Officials say the facility will help reduce India’s import dependence on PCBs, a major gap in the electronics value chain.