SSEPL to set up Rs 1,076 crore PCB unit in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved India’s largest Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing facility to be set up at Menakuru village in Naidupeta of Tirupati district by Syrma Strategic Electronics Pvt Ltd (SSEPL).
This will be the first project grounded under the State’s newly launched Electronics Components Manufacturing and Supply (ECMS) Policy, 2025-30.
SSEPL will invest Rs 1,076 crore to establish the PCB manufacturing and R&D facility, which will generate 1,011 jobs.
The company will receive ‘early-bird’ incentives under the policy, including 75% subsidised cost for 12.56 acres of land allotted by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), subject to clearance from the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).
The project will produce single, multilayer, HDI, and flexible PCBs, which are critical components used in consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and renewable energy sectors.
Officials say the facility will help reduce India’s import dependence on PCBs, a major gap in the electronics value chain.
Alongside the PCB project, two other proposals from Syrma Group have also been cleared, including a Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) facility by Syrma Components Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 417.78 crore and potential to create 647 jobs. The unit will be allotted 10 acres of land at 75% subsidised cost in Menakuru, also under the ECMS policy.
An Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility by Syrma SGS Technology Ltd with an investment of Rs 100 crore and employment for 510 persons will also be set up. This unit will be allotted 4.14 acres of land at APIIC cost, under the AP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 4.0
In total, Syrma Group will invest Rs 1,593 crore on the three projects, generating more than 2,100 jobs in Naidupeta.
The approvals were cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) on August 28, following recommendations from the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC).