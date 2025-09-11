‘Swarna Kuppam’ to enhance urban hygiene

TIRUPATI: Kuppam Municipality has upgraded its waste management system by introducing advanced equipment under the Swachha Kuppam Swarna Kuppam project, aiming to promote sustainable urban sanitation.

The Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) inaugurated 20 modern CNG and electric garbage collection autos (e-autos) equipped with GPS tracking systems, along with powerful garbage compactors, to improve solid waste management practices in the town.

During his recent visit, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed local officials to prioritise cleanliness and promote eco-friendly practices in Kuppam. Following his instructions, KADA officials launched these environment-friendly autos and compactors to boost garbage collection efficiency and reduce pollution.

The new e-autos aim to replace traditional diesel-powered vehicles, thereby minimising greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution, especially in narrow town lanes prone to congestion.