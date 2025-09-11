‘Swarna Kuppam’ to enhance urban hygiene

TIRUPATI: Kuppam Municipality has upgraded its waste management system by introducing advanced equipment under the Swachha Kuppam Swarna Kuppam project, aiming to promote sustainable urban sanitation.
The Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) inaugurated 20 modern CNG and electric garbage collection autos (e-autos) equipped with GPS tracking systems, along with powerful garbage compactors, to improve solid waste management practices in the town.
During his recent visit, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed local officials to prioritise cleanliness and promote eco-friendly practices in Kuppam. Following his instructions, KADA officials launched these environment-friendly autos and compactors to boost garbage collection efficiency and reduce pollution.
The new e-autos aim to replace traditional diesel-powered vehicles, thereby minimising greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution, especially in narrow town lanes prone to congestion.
The garbage compactors, particularly rear-loader models, compress waste to optimise storage and transport, reducing the number of trips to disposal sites and lowering operational costs. These measures not only improve efficiency but also reduce the municipality’s carbon footprint.
Additionally, the municipal authorities have installed waste recycling machinery at the dumping yard to generate revenue from recyclable materials. Alongside these technological upgrades, the civic body continues to implement machine-assisted night and day sweeping programmes to maintain clean town roads.
As part of the Swachha Kuppam Swarna Kuppam campaign, officials actively promote source segregation among residents, encouraging them to separate dry and wet waste at home and hand it over to collectors during daily morning rounds. Awareness drives are conducted regularly to sensitise the public about the importance of proper waste management.
MLC Kancharla Srikanth and KADA Special Officer Vikas Maramat jointly inaugurated the new equipment, emphasising the need for innovative and eco-friendly solutions to manage urban waste effectively. These comprehensive efforts reflect Kuppam Municipality’s strong commitment to improving urban sanitation, promoting environmental sustainability, and ensuring a cleaner, greener future for its residents.