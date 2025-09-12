Officials honour martyrs, stress forest preservation on National Forest Martyrs’ Memorial Day

GUNTUR: Forest Principal Secretary Kanthi Lal Dande stressed that environmental protection is a collective responsibility and urged society to safeguard both trees and wildlife. He was addressing a gathering on Thursday at Nagaravanam in Bapatla mandal as part of National Forest Martyrs’ Memorial Day, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department.

Dande said the day commemorates forest officials who sacrificed their lives protecting resources like red sanders. He called on the Forest Department to stand by the families of those who died in the line of duty, offering them livelihood support and carrying forward their vision. He emphasised the importance of preserving forest lands, highlighting the critical role of every tree in maintaining ecological balance.

Bapatla MP Krishna Prasad recalled the deaths of several forest officials, calling their sacrifices a reminder of the risks involved in environmental protection and a responsibility for society to support their families. Collector JV Venkata Murali warned against the environmental damage caused by indiscriminate tree felling, pointing to recent extreme weather events such as record floods in Vijayawada, landslides in Maredumilli, and droughts elsewhere. He urged people to make forest conservation a part of daily life, noting that this event was meant to reassure bereaved families of the department’s support.

Earlier, Dande, Murali, and senior officials unveiled a memorial pillar at Nagaravanam to honour fallen forest staff. Eight families of forest employees who died in service were felicitated.