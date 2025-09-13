Andhra minister Atchannaidu allays fears of farmers, says no shortage of fertilisers in State

VIJAYAWADA: Allaying the fears of farmers, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu clarified that there is no shortage of fertilisers.

Speaking at the Vijayawada camp office, he stated that all types of fertilisers, including urea, DAP, potash, and complex fertilisers, are sufficiently available in the State.

He said that daily reviews are being conducted with district collectors and agriculture officials to monitor fertiliser stocks. Supplies are being ensured according to farmers’ requirements so that no shortage arises in the market.

The minister emphasised that the government always stands by the agrarian community, and its main goal is to see that not a single farmer suffers due to a shortage of urea. “Solving farmers’ problems is our top priority,” he said.

He warned that strict action would be taken against dealers and distributors who attempt to create artificial shortages or cheat farmers. District collectors, Vigilance, Police and Agriculture Department officials are working round the clock to resolve farmers’ issues promptly. Currently, 82,054 metric tonnes of urea are available with cooperative societies, Rythu Seva Kendras, and private dealers across the State.