ICC Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour concludes in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour, organised in partnership with DP World, concluded on Friday. The six-day visit to Visakhapatnam highlighted the city’s role as one of the key venues for the cricket tournament.

The tour began on September 7 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, where Andhra Cricket Association secretary Sana Sathish Babu and joint secretary Boyalla Vijay Kumar received the trophy. The event included the participation of 70 women cricketers from across the State. In a special feature, 12 groundswomen from the stadium posed with the trophy, marking their contribution to the game. The trophy was displayed at several prominent locations in the city.

Visakhapatnam will host five matches of the tournament at ACA-VDCA Stadium. They include India vs South Africa on October 9, India vs Australia on October 12, South Africa vs Bangladesh on October 13, Australia vs Bangladesh on October 16, and England vs New Zealand on October 26. The World Cup will take place from September 30 to November 2 across five venues.