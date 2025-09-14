Pharmacist stabbed to death in Nellore, accused surrenders

NELLORE: A pharmacist, identified as N Mythili Priya, was allegedly stabbed to death by her friend Nikhil in Nellore City late Friday night. It was stated that Nikhil and Mythili, who completed B Pharmacy recently, were classmates. He allegedly called Mythili to his room under the pretext of speaking to her, and then attacked her with a knife, resulting in her instantaneous death.

Following the incident, the accused went to the police station, and surrendered. A case was registered.

Nellore City DSP P Sindhu Priya said Mythili, who was working in Bengaluru for the past four months, came to Nellore on September 3. She suspected that Nikhil might be getting close to another woman, and there were altercations between the two over the issue.

Nikhil asked her to come to his room for a conversation. Following a heated argument, Nikhil stabbed Mythili to death with a knife, the DSP said.

N Sahithi, Mythili’s sister, said she received a phone call from Nikhil, who asked her to take Mythili from his room. When she rushed to his room, Mythili was found lying in a pool of blood. “Nikhil told me that he had killed Mythili after an altercation,” Sahithi said, demanding stringent punishment to the accused.