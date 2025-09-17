TTD to build 1,000 Srivari temples in 175 segments

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees meeting chaired by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, has decided to construct 1,000 Venkateswara temples across the State.
Disclosing the decisions taken by the TTD to mediapersons after the Trust Board meeting on Tuesday, Naidu informed that at least six temples will be constructed in each of the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State.
The TTD decided to organise the annual Tirumala Brahmotsavams on a grand scale from September 24 to October 2. “In collaboration with ISRO, we will bring satellite pictures during Brahmotsavams. The pictures in real time will help in crowd and queue management during celestial processions,” he said.
About three to four lakh pilgrims are expected on the fifth day of the nine-day Brahmotsavams, during which Lord Venkateswara blesses devotees from Garuda Vahanam. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer ‘Silk Vasthrams’ to the Lord on September 24.
He will release 2026 TTD calendars and diaries, besides inaugurating the state-of-the-art multi-storey Pilgrim Amenities Complex-5, adding with tonsure centre, in the name of Sri Venkatadri Nilayam.
“We keep the buffer of 8 lakh laddus during the festival days, and deploy 4,500 police personnel besides volunteers. LED screens will broadcast the mega event, and a Mumbai based production house will provide 10-episode feed, he said.
The TTD also decided to construct a temple in Belagavi district of Karnataka, and had given nod to spend Rs 7.2 crore to construct Raja Gopuram and Mandapam at Ananthavaram, Thullur near Amaravati along with renovation of Pattabhirama Swamy temple in Annamayya district, he said.
Singhal gets warm welcome
The TTD Trust Board extended best wishes to Anil Kumar Singhal, who had taken charge as TTD EO for the second time. TTD Chairman Naidu, and other Trust Board members welcomed the EO on his maiden board meeting. They felt that Singhal’s past experience as the EO will be useful to take forward the TTD in a progressive way by providing better services to devotees.
Reciprocating, the EO thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for providing him an opportunity for the second time as TTD EO.
“I will take all your suggestions, and strive to provide better services to pilgrims,” he said. Earlier, the TTD Chairman and Trust Board members felicitated Singhal.
Brahmotsavams booklet released
TTD Chairman Naidu, along with EO Singhal, and other Trust Board members released Srivari Brahmotsavam Booklet 2025. The event took place before the TTD Trust Board meeting at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. The annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled from September 24 to October 02 with Ankurarpanam on September 23.