TTD to build 1,000 Srivari temples in 175 segments

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees meeting chaired by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, has decided to construct 1,000 Venkateswara temples across the State.

Disclosing the decisions taken by the TTD to mediapersons after the Trust Board meeting on Tuesday, Naidu informed that at least six temples will be constructed in each of the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State.

The TTD decided to organise the annual Tirumala Brahmotsavams on a grand scale from September 24 to October 2. “In collaboration with ISRO, we will bring satellite pictures during Brahmotsavams. The pictures in real time will help in crowd and queue management during celestial processions,” he said.

About three to four lakh pilgrims are expected on the fifth day of the nine-day Brahmotsavams, during which Lord Venkateswara blesses devotees from Garuda Vahanam. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer ‘Silk Vasthrams’ to the Lord on September 24.

He will release 2026 TTD calendars and diaries, besides inaugurating the state-of-the-art multi-storey Pilgrim Amenities Complex-5, adding with tonsure centre, in the name of Sri Venkatadri Nilayam.

“We keep the buffer of 8 lakh laddus during the festival days, and deploy 4,500 police personnel besides volunteers. LED screens will broadcast the mega event, and a Mumbai based production house will provide 10-episode feed, he said.

The TTD also decided to construct a temple in Belagavi district of Karnataka, and had given nod to spend Rs 7.2 crore to construct Raja Gopuram and Mandapam at Ananthavaram, Thullur near Amaravati along with renovation of Pattabhirama Swamy temple in Annamayya district, he said.