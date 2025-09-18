London Investor Roadshow attracts over 150 global leaders

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh hosted a high-profile Investor Roadshow late Tuesday night in London at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, as part of its global outreach to attract investments ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.
The event was a grand success, bringing together more than 150 senior executives and global leaders representing sectors such as advanced manufacturing, finance, energy, and technology.
Representatives from Ericsson, Cyient, Evante Global, AI OpenSec, Bank of America, and the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the event.
The Roadshow featured a keynote presentation on Andhra Pradesh’s industrial roadmap, followed by a fireside chat between Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance, and HRD, and Harshul Asnani, President & Head- Europe Business, Tech Mahindra and Member of CII India UK Business Forum. The Minister also held a series of high-level bilateral engagements with leading global companies, including Hinduja Group, Rolls-Royce, Apollo Tyres, ArcelorMittal, and Coventry University.
In his remarks during the conversation with global leaders, Lokesh positioned Andhra Pradesh as India’s fastest-growing State, and one of the most compelling destinations for international investment. He noted that in just 15 months since the formation of the new government, the State had secured investments worth over $114 billion (`10 lakh crore), with land already allotted and projects underway.
He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh’s greatest advantage lies in its unmatched speed of doing business, underpinned by fast approvals, transparent land allotment, and proactive facilitation by the State government.
Sharing his vision with industry leaders, Lokesh said, “Our message in London is clear. The Sunrise State of Andhra Pradesh is the best place to do business in India. In just 15 months, we have facilitated investments worth over Rs 10 lakh crore, and are now engaging global partners to be part of our journey towards becoming a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047. The UK Roadshow is not just about investments, but about building long-term partnerships in booming industries like data centers, semiconductors, renewable energy, EVs, and AI-led innovation.”
He highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is uniquely positioned to lead India’s green industrial revolution, being the only State with solar, wind, and pumped storage resources to support 100% renewable energy-based infrastructure.
Reassuring global stakeholders, he underscored that Andhra Pradesh treats every investment as a shared project between the government and the investor. He cited marquee examples such as ArcelorMittal and Adani Data Centers, where the State has hand-held investors through the approval process and ensured seamless coordination with the Centre.
Reflecting on the success of the London engagement, Harshul Asnani said, “The London Roadshow has reinforced Andhra Pradesh’s position as one of India’s most dynamic investment destinations. With its strong leadership, forward-looking policies, and focus on technology and sustainability, Andhra Pradesh is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening India-UK economic ties. CII looks forward to working closely with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to make the upcoming Partnership Summit in Vizag global success.”
The London Roadshow marked a significant milestone in AP’s international investment outreach.