London Investor Roadshow attracts over 150 global leaders

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh hosted a high-profile Investor Roadshow late Tuesday night in London at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, as part of its global outreach to attract investments ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The event was a grand success, bringing together more than 150 senior executives and global leaders representing sectors such as advanced manufacturing, finance, energy, and technology.

Representatives from Ericsson, Cyient, Evante Global, AI OpenSec, Bank of America, and the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the event.

The Roadshow featured a keynote presentation on Andhra Pradesh’s industrial roadmap, followed by a fireside chat between Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance, and HRD, and Harshul Asnani, President & Head- Europe Business, Tech Mahindra and Member of CII India UK Business Forum. The Minister also held a series of high-level bilateral engagements with leading global companies, including Hinduja Group, Rolls-Royce, Apollo Tyres, ArcelorMittal, and Coventry University.

In his remarks during the conversation with global leaders, Lokesh positioned Andhra Pradesh as India’s fastest-growing State, and one of the most compelling destinations for international investment. He noted that in just 15 months since the formation of the new government, the State had secured investments worth over $114 billion (`10 lakh crore), with land already allotted and projects underway.

He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh’s greatest advantage lies in its unmatched speed of doing business, underpinned by fast approvals, transparent land allotment, and proactive facilitation by the State government.