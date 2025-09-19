YSRCP leader Jagan calls for ‘robust’ opposition to highlight Andhra coalition government’s failures

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, addressing party MLAs and MLCs at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, called for a robust opposition to highlight the State government’s failures.

He accused the administration of neglecting critical sectors like education, health, and agriculture, claiming that people are questioning the existence of effective governance.

Jagan pointed out a severe crisis in education, with fee reimbursement arrears amounting to Rs 4,900 crore, of which only Rs 900 crore has been cleared. Hostel grants worth Rs 4,200 crore remain unpaid, disrupting school operations. Key programs like Nadu-Nedu and Goru Muddha have been halted, and even minor benefits like milk and snacks for students have been discontinued.

In healthcare, Jagan highlighted Rs 3,500 crore in pending Arogyasri payments, leading hospitals to deny treatment to the poor, alongside Rs 600 crore in unpaid Arogyasri support schemes, endangering lives.

Farmers, he said, are facing acute challenges due to a lack of urea supply, with the black market dominating sales. The cancellation of free crop insurance and inadequate minimum support prices have compounded their woes. Under “Annadata Sukhibhava”, ryots received only Rs 5,000 against a promised Rs 40,000 over two years.