Andhra farmers' union leader Vadde seeks action over rising cultivation costs

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers’ union leader Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao voiced concern over the hardships faced by farmers due to unseasonal rains and rising cultivation costs.

At a press conference on Saturday, he said farmers were compelled to depend on harvesters, leading to large volumes of paddy reaching markets at once. Continuous rainfall had pushed moisture content beyond the prescribed 17 per cent limit, worsening the situation. He criticised Civil Supplies officials for restricting procurement in Krishna district to just two mills, saying early tagging of more mills would have eased transport.

Vadde welcomed Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar’s decision to allow procurement of paddy with up to 24 per cent moisture. He said farmers had no objection to adjustments in MSP if moisture exceeded 17 per cent.

Highlighting a long-standing issue, he pointed out that coarse paddy varieties, yielding more than fine ones, often ended up in the PDS, where beneficiaries sold rice cheaply to middlemen and bought fine rice at higher market prices.

He urged the government to hold consultations with millers, consumer groups and farmers’ organisations before finalising policy decisions.

Vadde said only a few mills were equipped despite the State’s large milling capacity. He appealed to the Minister to convene a meeting with stakeholders to frame practical solutions.