Bapatla Collector pushes publicity drive; influencers join beach fest campaign

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has called for an intensive publicity campaign to attract large crowds to the Suryalanka Beach Festival, scheduled from September 26 to 28. He directed officials to leverage social media and mass outreach to showcase the beach’s scenic beauty and cultural programmes.

Reviewing preparations with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, the Collector emphasised the need for short, engaging videos on platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, along with hoardings in major cities including Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Hyderabad.

Publicity through cinema theatres, radio channels, and posters at bus stands, railway stations, buses, and autos was also stressed.

To boost digital outreach, the Collector interacted with over 35 local influencers from Bapatla, Chirala, Inkollu, and Guntur, urging them to act as ambassadors by curating authentic stories about Suryalanka’s coastal experiences, seafood, arts, and adventure activities. Influencers pledged active participation to engage younger audiences and local communities.

On-ground arrangements include seating for dignitaries and the public, control rooms, and separate green rooms for the Chief Minister, CMO staff, and media. Passes will be issued separately for VIPs.