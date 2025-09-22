History and heritage at the core of debate over renaming Kakinada district

KAKINADA: Diverse opinions continue on renaming of Kakinada district due to historical and geographical reasons. The State government is yet to take a decision on renaming the district.

One group is demanding that the district be named after Malladi Satyalingam Naicker, while another suggests naming it after the Pithapuram Maharaja. Both proposals have been forwarded to the State government through district authorities.

Meanwhile, convenor of Kakinada Civic Welfare Association Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju has demanded that no additional name be prefixed or suffixed to the name of the existing Kakinada district.

The Pithapuram Maharaja, Ravu Suryarao Bahadur, had donated hundreds of acres of land for the development of education in the erstwhile East Godavari district.

This included land for RMC College, PR Government College, a junior college, and several high schools. For this reason, his name is considered suitable for the district, suggested Nallamilli Seshareddy, former MLA of Anaparti and chairman of Aditya Educational Institutions.